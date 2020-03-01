Arlynn O'Connor
Arlynn O'Connor of Sioux City will celebrate her 99th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 3205 Idlewood, Sioux City, IA 51104.

Her children are Dianne (Marvin) Schock of Bismarck, North Dakota, Jon (Lynda) Forney of Grant, Nebraska, Vicki (Ken) Ippensen of Elkhorn, Nebraska, Susan (Jerry) Baker of Sheridan, Wyoming, and Patricia (Ralph) Cato of Fresno, California. She has 17 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Arlynn was born on March 2, 1921, in Obert, Nebraska.

