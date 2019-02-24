Arlynn O'Connor of Sioux City will celebrate her 98th birthday with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. on March 3 at St. John Lutheran Church social hall, 28th and Jackson streets, in Sioux City.
Cards may be sent to 3205 Idlewood, Sioux City, IA 51104.
Her children are Dianne and Marvin Schock of Bismarck, North Dakota, Jon and Lynda Forney of Grant, Nebraska, Vicki Ippensen of Elkhorn, Nebraska, Susan and Jerry Baker of Sheridan, Wyoming, and Patricia Wike and Ralph Cato of Fresno, California. She has 17 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Arlynn was born on March 2, 1921, in Obert, Nebraska. She is a retired elementary and reading teacher.