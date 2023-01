Audrey Huffman of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday on Thursday with family.

Cards may be sent to 2317 So. Clinton St., Sioux City, IA 51106.

Audrey was born on Jan. 5, 1933. She married Keith Huffman on March 29, 1953, in Hutchinson, Kan. Her children are Brad of Hampton, Iowa; and Alisa of Dakota City. Audrey has five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.