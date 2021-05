Audrey L. Fenton of Sioux City will celebrate her 80th birthday on Saturday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lathan Park, 1915 S. Lemon. No gifts please.

Audrey was born on May 29, 1941, in Lyons, Nebraska. She worked in data entry at Great West Casualty Insurance. Her children are Scotney and Susan Fenton of Des Moines, Iowa, and Lori Fenton of Des Moines. She has one grandson.