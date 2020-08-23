× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ava Sargent of Akron, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 334, Akron, IA 51001.

Her children are Linda Murkins of Sioux City, Bobbi Dupree of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Donna Barnes of St. Paul, Minnesota. She has six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Ava was born on Aug. 29, 1930, in Westfield, Iowa. She married Robert Sargent on Dec. 1, 1947. She retired after working for many years at the Woodbury County Motor Vehicle Department. After retirement, she was a title clerk at several Sioux City car dealerships.

