Bette Werkmeister of Sioux City will celebrate her 95th birthday on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. with an open house at her daughter's home on South St. Aubin Street.

Cards may be sent to 2843 S. St. Aubin St., Sioux City, IA 51106.

Bette was born on July 10, 1926, in Salix, Iowa. Her children are Dona Prince (Ken Muller) and Bob (Beth) Werkmeister. Bette has two grandchildren.

