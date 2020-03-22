Betty Bockelman of Hawarden, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. on March 28 at the Eagles Club, 725 Ave. H, in Hawarden.

Cards may be sent to 908 Ave. O, Hawarden, IA 51023.

Her children are Pat and Don VonHagel in Enid, Oklahoma, Kathy and Gary Hoppe of Correctionville, Iowa, Mike and Linda Bockelman of Hawarden, Tom Bockelman of Hawarden, and Lisa and Ron Johnson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Betty was born on March 24, 1930, in Canton, South Dakota. She was married to the late Ray Bockelman on Jan. 20, 1948.

