Betty Bockelman
View Comments

Betty Bockelman

{{featured_button_text}}
Betty Bockelman

Betty Bockelman of Hawarden, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. on March 28 at the Eagles Club, 725 Ave. H, in Hawarden.

Cards may be sent to 908 Ave. O, Hawarden, IA 51023.

Her children are Pat and Don VonHagel in Enid, Oklahoma, Kathy and Gary Hoppe of Correctionville, Iowa, Mike and Linda Bockelman of Hawarden, Tom Bockelman of Hawarden, and Lisa and Ron Johnson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Betty was born on March 24, 1930, in Canton, South Dakota. She was married to the late Ray Bockelman on Jan. 20, 1948.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sue Miller
Birthdays

Sue Miller

Sue Miller of Sergeant Bluff will celebrate her 85th birthday with a family dinner.

Lucy Miller-Harris
Birthdays

Lucy Miller-Harris

Lucy (Sachau) Miller-Harris of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday with a open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on March 8 at the Sioux City Pub…

Birthdays

Carol Hutton

Carol Hutton of Craig, Iowa, will celebrate her 85th birthday with a card shower.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News