Betty Goodwin of Greenville, South Carolina, who formerly had lived in Sioux City for 85 years, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Oct. 11 with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to 1700 Wade Hampton Blvd., A-508, Greenville, SC 29614.
Her children are Pam (Darrel) Reuss of Sloan, Iowa, Rose (John) Bergeron of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Sarah (Darren) Lawson of Greenville. She has seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Betty was born on Oct. 11, 1929. She married Bill Goodwin on April 23, 1949, in Sioux City. Mr. Goodwin passed away on June 16, 2009. Betty retired from the office of Allied Order Buyers at the Sioux City Stockyards in 1998.