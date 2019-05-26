Betty Hodgson of rural Cherokee, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower. A family gathering will be at a later date.
Cards may be sent to 1350 560th St., Cherokee, IA 51012.
Her children are Linda (Richard) Mansfield of Le Mars, Iowa, and John (Kathy) Hodgson of Washta, Iowa. She has four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Betty was born on June 3, 1929. She was married to Lynn Hodgson on Aug. 30, 1945. Lynn passed in 2013. Betty and Lynn farmed all their married years. Betty also worked at Bomgaars in Cherokee.
Betty enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She belonged to several neighborhood clubs and church organizations. She has passed her joy of reading onto her family. She is proud of all of her family's accomplishments and is extra proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.