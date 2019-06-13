Betty Ingalls of Sioux City will celebrate her 80th birthday with her family.
Cards may be sent to 3504 Bushnell Ave., Sioux City, IA 51106.
Her children are Doug of Melvin, Iowa, Russ (Connie), Mike (Kristel), Ron (Tammy), Vicki and Michele (Tom), all of Sioux City, and Tracey of Yorba Linda, California. She has 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Betty was born on June 22, 1939, in Fordyce, Nebraska. She was married to Loran for almost 60 years before he passed away on June 11, 2018. Betty worked in registration at Mercy Medical Center for 30 years.