Betty Sampson
Betty Sampson

Betty Sampson

Betty Sampson of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday on Thursday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 1615 W. 17th St., Sioux City, IA 51103.

Betty was born on Dec. 31, 1930, in Jefferson, South Dakota.

