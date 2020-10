Beulah Fixsel Boe of Merrill, Iowa, will celebrate her 100th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 824, Merrill, IA 51038.

Her children are Brad Boe of Rosendale, Missouri, and Rick Boe of Merrill. She has four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Beulah was born on Nov. 2, 1920, in Anthon, Iowa. She is a former hair salon owner.

