Beverly was born on Nov. 22, 1932, in Osage, Iowa. She married Strode Hinds (deceased) on Sept. 6, 1953, in Osage. Her children are Mark and Ann Hinds of Sioux City; Steve and Maureen Hinds of DeSoto, Texas; and Lynne and Walt Peterson of Sioux City. Beverly has seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.