Beverly Nilles of Le Mars, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house Nov. 24 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 109 Sixth Ave. SW, in Le Mars.

Her children are Genelle (Jake) Dixson of Sioux City, Dr. Ruth Shay of Fort Collins, Colorado, Dianne Shay of Sioux City, and Merle Shay (Becky) of Le Mars. She has eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.