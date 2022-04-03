 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bill McGowen

Bill McGowen of Hubbard, Neb., will celebrate his 90th birthday on Saturday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 1925 M Ave., Hubbard, NE 68741.

Bill was born on April 9, 1932, in Jackson, Neb. He married Marilyn (Harty) McGowen (deceased) on July 3, 1954, in Hubbard. His child is Kristy McGowen of Olathe, Kan.

Bill taught elementary education at Webster School in Sioux City and in Dakota City. He drove trucks for Olson Farms in Dakota City. Bill was a welder and worked with companies around the Sioux City area. 

