 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bill McGowen

Bill McGowen

Bill McGowen of Hubbard, Neb., celebrated his 90th birthday on Saturday, April 9, with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 1925 M. Ave., Hubbard, NE 68741.

Bill was born on April 9, 1932, in Jackson, Neb. He married Marilyn (Harty) McGowen (deceased) on July 3, 1954, in Hubbard. His child is Kristy McGowen of Olathe, Kan.

Bill taught elementary education at Webster School in Sioux City and in Dakota City. He drove trucks for Olson Farms in Dakota City. Bill was a welder and worked with companies around the Sioux City area. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Betty (Barber) Green

Betty (Barber) Green

Betty (Barber) Green of Sergeant Bluff will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, April 10, with a surprise open house at the Sergeant Bluff …

Annette Persinger

Annette Persinger

Annette Persinger of Sioux City will celebrate her 80th birthday on Monday, April 11, with a card shower.

Bill McGowen

Bill McGowen

Bill McGowen of Hubbard, Neb., will celebrate his 90th birthday on Saturday with a card shower.

Alice Paulsen

Alice Paulsen

Alice Paulsen, formerly of Cushing, Iowa, will celebrate her 97th birthday on Friday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Period pain forces people to take 5 days off work a year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News