Bill McGowen of Hubbard, Neb., celebrated his 90th birthday on Saturday, April 9, with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 1925 M. Ave., Hubbard, NE 68741.

Bill was born on April 9, 1932, in Jackson, Neb. He married Marilyn (Harty) McGowen (deceased) on July 3, 1954, in Hubbard. His child is Kristy McGowen of Olathe, Kan.

Bill taught elementary education at Webster School in Sioux City and in Dakota City. He drove trucks for Olson Farms in Dakota City. Bill was a welder and worked with companies around the Sioux City area.

