Bill Parker
Bill Parker

Bill Parker of Dakota Dunes celebrated his 80th birthday on Friday.

Cards may be sent to 260 Courtyard Drive #309, Dakota Dunes, SD 57049.

Bill was born on Feb. 12, 1941. He married his wife, Mary, on Oct. 1, 1966, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Nebraska City, Nebraska. His children are Jennifer (Mark) Ward of Prior Lake, Minnesota; Stephanie (Alan) Wieskamp of North Liberty, Iowa; Jason (Stacie) Parker of Maple Grove, Minnesota; Elizabeth Lindberg of Fort Montgomery, New York; and Michael Parker of North Liberty.

Bill worked as an insurance agent until his retirement.

