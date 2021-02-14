Bill Parker

Bill was born on Feb. 12, 1941. He married his wife, Mary, on Oct. 1, 1966, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Nebraska City, Nebraska. His children are Jennifer (Mark) Ward of Prior Lake, Minnesota; Stephanie (Alan) Wieskamp of North Liberty, Iowa; Jason (Stacie) Parker of Maple Grove, Minnesota; Elizabeth Lindberg of Fort Montgomery, New York; and Michael Parker of North Liberty.