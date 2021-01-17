Bob Norton of Sioux City will celebrate his 91st birthday on Monday.
Cards may be sent to 370 W. 30th St., Sioux City, IA 51103.
Bob was born on Jan. 18, 1930, in Sioux City. He married his wife, Patricia, on Oct. 22, 1953, in Jefferson, S.D. Their children are Richard Norton (deceased), Bruce Norton of California, Suzanne Van Deventer of Sioux City, Michael Norton of Nebraska, Tim Norton of Minnesota, Don Norton of South Dakota, and Diann Norton of Oregon. He has 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Bob worked as an antenna and appliance serviceman. He also kept bees.