Bruce Kolbe of Sioux City will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house from 2-4 p.m. on May 26 at First United Methodist Church, 1915 Nebraska St., in Sioux City.
Bruce was born on May 18, 1939, in Nemaha, Iowa.
Bruce Kolbe of Sioux City will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house from 2-4 p.m. on May 26 at First United Methodist Church, 1915 Nebraska St., in Sioux City.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
Bruce was born on May 18, 1939, in Nemaha, Iowa.
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.