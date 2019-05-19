{{featured_button_text}}
Bruce Kolbe

Bruce Kolbe of Sioux City will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house from 2-4 p.m. on May 26 at First United Methodist Church, 1915 Nebraska St., in Sioux City.

Bruce was born on May 18, 1939, in Nemaha, Iowa.

