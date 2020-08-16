× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maurice and Marilyn Byers of Smithland, Iowa, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Marilyn currently is a resident of Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, Iowa, so a drive-by celebration was held in the parking lot.

Cards may be sent to 3369 Hancock Ave., Smithland, IA 51056.

Their children are Troy Byers of Hornick, Iowa, Rebecca and Steve George of West Chester, Ohio, and Tim Byers of Hornick. The couple has four grandchildren.

Maurice married the former Marilyn Cox on Aug. 9, 1970. Maurice is a farmer and Marilyn is a retired teacher and teacher's aide.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0