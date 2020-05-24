Carol Bauernfeind
View Comments

Carol Bauernfeind

{{featured_button_text}}
Carol Bauernfeind

Carol Bauernfeind of Sergeant Bluff will celebrate her 99th birthday on May 31 with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 2032 Roundtable Road, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054.

Her children are Carolyn Lau of Salix, Iowa, Lloyd Stinger of West Valley City, Utah, Darrell (Marlene) Stinger of Brandon, South Dakota, Ralph (Bobbi) Stinger of Plymouth, Minnesota, and Craig (Monica) Stinger of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She has nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthdays

Sam Hallowell

Sam Hallowell of Hornick, Iowa, will celebrate his 99th birthday on May 15, 2020 with a card shower.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News