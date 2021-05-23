Carol Bauernfeind, of Sergeant Bluff, will celebrate her 100th birthday with a family dinner on Monday, May 31.
Cards may be sent to 2032 Roundtable Road, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054.
Carol was born on May 31, 1921, in Newcastle, Nebraska. Her children are Carolyn Lau of Salix, Iowa; Lloyd Stinger of West Valley City, Utah; Darrell Stinger of Brandon, South Dakota; Ralph Stinger of Plymouth, Minnesota; and Craig Stinger of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Carol has nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
