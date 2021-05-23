Carol Bauernfeind, of Sergeant Bluff, will celebrate her 100th birthday with a family dinner on Monday, May 31.

Carol was born on May 31, 1921, in Newcastle, Nebraska. Her children are Carolyn Lau of Salix, Iowa; Lloyd Stinger of West Valley City, Utah; Darrell Stinger of Brandon, South Dakota; Ralph Stinger of Plymouth, Minnesota; and Craig Stinger of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Carol has nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.