Carol Cole of Onawa, Iowa, will celebrate her 85th birthday on Wednesday with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to 1012 Cameo St., Onawa, IA 51040.
Carol was born on May 19, 1946, in Whiting, Iowa. She married George Cole Jr. (deceased) at the Onawa Christian Church in Onawa. Her children are Bill (Kysa) Cole of Sioux City; Cynda Cole of Onawa; and David (Jackie) Cole of Sloan, Iowa. Carol has seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
