Caroline Rentel of Hinton, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 4410 Central St., Sioux City.

Caroline was born on Dec. 10, 1932, in Sioux City. She married Tom Rentel (deceased) on Nov. 17, 1951, in Sioux City. Her children are Julie Cook of Sioux City; Kevin and Sue Rentel of Sioux City; and Rod and Nancy Rentel of Sioux City. Caroline has five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.