Roy and Patricia 'Patty' (Limoges) Carrell will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Thursday with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to Roy or Patty Carrell 3411 West 5th Street, Sioux City, IA 51103.
Roy and Patty were married on February 24, 1962 in Sioux City. The couple raised three children, and their children are Rhonda (Duane) Eberhardt, Jason (Beth) Carrell, and Craig Carrell (deceased), all of Sioux City. They have 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. They are the retired business owners of Ideal Wheels II.