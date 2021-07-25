Charlene Pine of Danbury, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 7, at the Danbury Shelter House, 100 Fourth St., Danbury.

Cards may be sent to 605 East St., Danbury, IA 51019.

Charlene was born on Aug. 3, 1931, in Columbus, Nebraska. Her children are Paul and Audrey Pine of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Mark and Jessica Pine of Urbandale, Iowa; and Dennis and Rose Ann Pine of Sioux City.

