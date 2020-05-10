Charlene Warren

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Charlene (Stettler) Warren of Correctionville, Iowa, will celebrate her 95th birthday on May 15, 2020. Due to COVID-19, the celebration will be at a later date.

Cards may be sent to Box 24, Correctionville, IA 51016.

Her children are Janet (Randy) Krueger of Sioux City and Jim (Patricia) Warren of Lino Lakes, Minnesota. She has two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Charlene was born on May 15, 1925, at home in Belle Plaine, Iowa. She was married to John Warren (deceased) on July 16, 1950, in Ames, Iowa.

