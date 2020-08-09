Charlotte Zortman

Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Her children are Bill and Carolyn Zortman of Hartford, South Dakota, Doc and Louanne Zortman of Sioux City, Jeannee Fossberg of Grand Island, Nebraska, Kathy and Terry Clarkson of Lawton, Iowa, Carole and Randy Syse of Waukesha, Wisconsin, and Karen and Doug Loos of Aurora, Colorado. She has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.