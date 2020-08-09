You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charlotte Zortman
View Comments

Charlotte Zortman

{{featured_button_text}}
Charlotte Zortman

Charlotte (Burke) Zortman of Onawa, Iowa, will celebrate her 95th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 1112 Emerald St., Onawa, IA 51040.

Her children are Bill and Carolyn Zortman of Hartford, South Dakota, Doc and Louanne Zortman of Sioux City, Jeannee Fossberg of Grand Island, Nebraska, Kathy and Terry Clarkson of Lawton, Iowa, Carole and Randy Syse of Waukesha, Wisconsin, and Karen and Doug Loos of Aurora, Colorado. She has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Charlotte was born on Aug. 17, 1925. She married Gene Zortman on Oct. 12, 1945, in Onawa. Mr. Zortman passed away on Jan. 17, 2018.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Darold Sea
Birthdays

Darold Sea

Darold "Dick" Sea of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday and the life of his wife of 63 years, "Al."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News