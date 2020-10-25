 Skip to main content
Cherry Urwiler
Cherry Urwiler

Cherry Urwiler

Cherry (Gade) Johnson Urwiler of Laurel, Nebraska, will celebrate her 85th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 554, Laurel, NE 68745.

Her children are Mina (Bill) Young of Laurel, Mona (Forrest) Kramer of Waterbury, Nebraska, and Matt (Cathy) Johnson of Lincoln, Nebraska. She also has three stepchildrem, Greg (Deb) Urwiler, Steve (Mitzi) Urwiler and Laurie (Leland) Carson, all of Laurel. She has 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Cherry was born on Oct. 27, 1935. She was married to Gary Johnson until his passing in 1978. She later married Walter Urwiler, who passed away on 2011. Cherry worked at the telephone company for 28 years until her retirement.

