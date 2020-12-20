 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christina Kersbergen
View Comments

Christina Kersbergen

{{featured_button_text}}
Christina Kersbergen

Christina Kersbergen of Rock Valley will celebrate her 103rd birthday today.

Cards may be sent to 2116 14th St., Rock Valley, IA 51247.

Christina was born on Dec. 20, 1917.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barb Dahl
Birthdays

Barb Dahl

Barb Dahl of Sloan, Iowa, will celebrate her 94th birthday on Dec. 22 with a card shower.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News