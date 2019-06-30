Dale Hayworth of rural Correctionville, Iowa, will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. on July 6 at Rock Branch United Methodist Church, 1610 Lee Ave. No gifts, please.
