Daniel P. McCarthy will celebrate his 90th birthday on Wednesday with a "Honk and Wave" from 5 to 5:30 p.m. as well as a card shower.

Dan was born on Jan. 27, 1931, in Randolph, Nebraska. He grew up in Jackson, Nebraska. He married Marilyn Eufers on May 4, 1957. His children are Jill, Daniel L., Dennis, Liz, Joan, and Greg. He has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.