Darlene Britton of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, June 11, with a lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Westlawn Church in Sioux City.

Darlene was born on June 21, 1933. She was married to Larry Britton for 61 years. Her daughters are Diane DeRoucher of Sioux City; and Gina McBride of Sioux City. Darlene has three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.