Darlene Cardwell of Sioux City will celebrate her 80th birthday with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. on June 2 at Sunrise Retirement Community's indoor patio.
Cards may be sent to 5501 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, IA 51106, ATTN: Darlene Cardwell.
Her children are Craig Edwards of Jacksonville, Florida, Carla Edwards, Cindy Edwards, Gaylan Edwards and Rodney Edwards, all of Sioux City. She has 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Darlene was born on May 31, 1939, in Mitchell, South Dakota. Darlene was employed as a housekeeper at St. Joseph Hospital, Matney's Nursing Home, and Holy Spirit Retirement Home. She also served as a lunch aide for Sioux City Schools.