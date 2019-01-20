Darwin Brink of Bronson, Iowa, will celebrate his 90th birthday with a family gathering at the farm in June.
Cards may be sent to 2011 210th St., Bronson, IA 51007.
His children are David (Rhonda) Brink of Bronson, Dawn Kinney of Bronson, Diane (Richard) Keith of Preston, Minnesota, and Debra (Dennis) Baldwin of Merrill, Iowa. He has 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Darwin was born on Jan. 27, 1929, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Le Mars, Iowa. He graduated from Merrill High School in 1946. He married Norma on March 24, 1952, at Westfield Congregational Church in Westfield, Iowa. Norma passed away on May 14, 2016. He has farmed all his life and for the past 30-plus years has used his team of Percheron draft horses to do field work. He has been very active in his kids' and grandkids' horse, 4-H and sports activities. He has held numerous offices at Lawton Community Presbyterian Church along with helping in the food stand at the Woodbury County Fair.
On July 29, 2009, Darwin was inducted into the Plymouth County Fair Hall of Fame in Le Mars. On Aug. 14, 2014, he was inducted into the Iowa Draft Horse Association Hall of Fame at the Iowa State Fair.