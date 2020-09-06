David Donnelly

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David L. Donnelly of Homer, Nebraska, will celebrate his 80th birthday with a card shower,

Cards may be sent to Box 162, Homer, NE 68030.

His children are Vance Donnelly of Jackson, Nebraska, Victoria Olson of South Sioux City, Chad Donnelly of Homer, and Carmen Schweers of Ponca, Nebraska. He has nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

David was born on Sept. 11, 1940. He is married to Patricia. He is retired after working at IBP for 20 years and the Village of Homer for 18 years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0