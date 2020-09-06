 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Donnelly
View Comments

David Donnelly

{{featured_button_text}}
David Donnelly

David L. Donnelly of Homer, Nebraska, will celebrate his 80th birthday with a card shower,

Cards may be sent to Box 162, Homer, NE 68030.

His children are Vance Donnelly of Jackson, Nebraska, Victoria Olson of South Sioux City, Chad Donnelly of Homer, and Carmen Schweers of Ponca, Nebraska. He has nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

David was born on Sept. 11, 1940. He is married to Patricia. He is retired after working at IBP for 20 years and the Village of Homer for 18 years.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dorothy Rice
Birthdays

Dorothy Rice

Dorothy Mae (Branstad) Rice of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday and 66th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Dr. Robert Rice
Birthdays

Dr. Robert Rice

Dr. Robert J. Rice of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday and 66th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News