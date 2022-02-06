 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Della (Fokken) Delperdang

Della (Fokken) Delperdang

Della (Fokken) Delperdang of Kingsley, Iowa, will celebrate her 100th birthday on Friday.

Cards may be sent to Box 10, Kingsley, IA 51028.

Della was born on Feb. 11, 1922. She graduated from Kingsley in the Class of 1939 and taught remedial reading at Westwood Schools in Hornick, Iowa, for over 30 years. Della loves the Iowa Hawkeyes and is a longtime resident of Kingsley.

Her children are Douglas Delperdang of Keokuk, Iowa; Marty and Marcy Delperdang of Sioux City; Faye and Jim (deceased) Harvey of Kingsley; Lori and Rick Swanson of Sioux City; and Tommy Delperdang (deceased). Della has 14 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: CAN: FREEDOM CONVOY: TRUCKERS PROTEST QUEBEC CITY

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News