Della (Fokken) Delperdang of Kingsley, Iowa, will celebrate her 101st birthday on Saturday.

Cards may be sent to Box 10, Kingsley, IA 51028.

Della was born on Feb. 11, 1922. She graduated from Kingsley in the Class of 1939 and taught remedial reading at Westwood Schools in Hornick, Iowa, for over 30 years. Della loves the Iowa Hawkeyes and is a longtime resident of Kingsley.

Her children are Douglas Delperdang of Keokuk; Marty and Marcy Delperdang of Sioux City; Faye and Jim (deceased) Harvey of Kingsley; Lori and Rick Swanson of Sioux City; and Tommy Delperdang (deceased). Della has 14 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.