Delores Bogenrief of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday today with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. at Aggie’s on 107 Sergeant Square Dr., Sergeant Bluff. The open house is hosted by her children Cheryl and Craig Hart, Ron Bogenrief and Wendy Lefler, and Kathy Bogenrief. Delores requests no gifts but your presence will delight her.