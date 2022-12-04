 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Delores Bogenrief

Delores Bogenrief

Delores Bogenrief of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, Dec. 11, with an open house at Aggie’s on 107 Sergeant Square Dr., Sergeant Bluff. The open house is hosted by her children Cheryl and Craig Hart, Ron Bogenrief and Wendy Lefler, and Kathy Bogenrief. Delores requests no gifts but your presence will delight her.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Beverly Hinds

Beverly Hinds

Beverly Hinds of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday on Tuesday with a card shower.

Viola Irene (Woehl) Cline

Viola Irene (Woehl) Cline

Viola Irene (Woehl) Cline of Sioux City will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Elks club on …

Janice 'Jan' DeJong

Janice 'Jan' DeJong

Janice ‘Jan’ DeJong of Canton, S.D., will celebrate her 80th birthday on Friday, Dec. 9, with a card shower.

Bette Beacom

Bette Beacom

Bette Beacom of Sioux City will celebrate her 80th birthday on Thursday with a card shower.

Vern Hartung

Vern Hartung

Vern Hartung of South Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday on Wednesday with a card shower.

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's another way to recycle toilet paper rolls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News