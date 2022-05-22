Delores Loebsock of Sioux City will celebrate her 95th birthday on Wednesday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 4107 Central St., Sioux City, IA 51108.

Delores was born on May 25, 1927. She retired from Jolly Time Pop Corn in 1992. Delores married William Loebsock on April 20, 1947. He passed away on May 13, 2012.

Her children are Dianne Bokemper, Lynette Roberts, Deb. Clayton, and Lenice (Dave) Lamoreux, all of Sioux City; and Gary (Shirley) of Franklin, Tenn. Delores has 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.

