Delores Merrill of Dakota Dunes will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family dinner.

Cards may be sent to 301 Dakota Dunes Blvd. #11, Dakota Dunes, SD 57049.

Her children are William (deceased), Wayne (Rita) of Sioux City, Roger (Yvonne) of McCook Lake, South Dakota, Kerry Welch (Randy, deceased) of Norwood, Colorado, Dan (Lorie) of Salix, Iowa, and Kathy Smith (Fred, deceased) of Norwood. She has 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Delores was born Dec. 19, 1929, in Sioux City. On Oct. 29, 1947, she married William Merrill in Elk Point, South Dakota.

