DeLoris Handke of Bronson, Iowa, will celebrate her 94th birthday on Wednesday, March 30.

Cards may be sent to Sunrise Retirement, 5501 Gordon Dr. Room B1, Sioux City, IA 51106.

DeLoris was born on March 30, 1928. She married Melvin Handke in July 1947. DeLoris worked as a nurse, housewife, EMT, and postal clerk. Her children are Julia Castle, Pat Oehlerking, Rick Handke, Randy Handke, Burton Handke, and Kathy Smith. DeLoris has 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.