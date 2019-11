Dennis Nilles of Le Mars, Iowa, will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house Nov. 24 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 109 Sixth Ave. SW, in Le Mars.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

His children are Genelle (Jake) Dixson of Sioux City, Dr. Ruth Shay of Fort Collins, Colorado, Dianne Shay of Sioux City, and Merle Shay (Becky) of Le Mars. He has eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Dennis was born on March 31, 1930, in Remsen, Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0