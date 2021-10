Dollie Hodges of Sioux City will celebrate her 95th birthday on Monday.

Cards may be sent to 1511 N. Irene St., Sioux City, IA 51105, or drop her a line of Facebook.

Dollie was born on Oct. 18, 1926, in Sioux City. She worked at Zenith Radio Corp. and St. Luke's for many years. Dollie is a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0