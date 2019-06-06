Don Harbeck of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday with a family dinner.
His children are Dan (Alana) Harbeck of Idaho Springs, Colorado, Kathy (Gene) Salmon of Sioux City, David deceased in 2016 (Jo) Harbeck of Sioux City, and Brad (Kim) Harbeck of Chandler, Arizona. He has nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and one due in August.
Don was born on June 11, 1929, in Sioux City. He was married to Geraldine Richter on Oct. 22, 1949, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. She passed away in 2008. Don retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1985.