Donald Streeter of North Sioux City will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house from 2 to 8 p.m. Feb. 1 at North Sioux City Community Center. Don has requested no gifts.

Cards may be sent to 702 Streeter Drive, North Sioux City, SD 57049.

His children are Lesa (Dean) Cropley of North Sioux City, Kevin (Catherine) Streeter of Blaine, Washington, Brad (Cari) Streeter of Hastings, Minnesota, Kirk Streeter of Sioux City, and Angie (Jason) Price of Omaha. He has 11 grandchildren.

Don was born on Jan. 29, 1940, in Stevens, South Dakota. He is married to Judy. He was employed as a bricklayer/mason for 30 years.

