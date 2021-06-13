Donna Goehring of Dakota Dunes will celebrate her 80th birthday on Wednesday.

Cards may be sent to 165 Prairie Bend, Dakota Dunes, SD 57049.

Donna was born on June 16, 1941, in Sioux City. She received her B.S. in education from the University of South Dakota and taught in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Anchorage, Alaska; Zweibrucken, Germany; Jonesboro, Georgia; Floyd Valley, Iowa; and Storm Lake, Iowa. Donna married Jerald Goehring on June 19, 1971, and they both taught in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, and Westbrook, Minnesota.

While in Westbrook, Donna raised her three children, served on the city council, and did volunteer work. Later she moved to Sioux City and Dakota Dunes and became an administrator for IAMS and P&G. Upon retiring she enjoys reading, sewing, volunteering, and being with family.

