Doris Parsons of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on June 22 at First United Methodist Church, 1915 Nebraska St., in Sioux City. Doris requests no gifts.
Her children are Doug Parsons, Jane Parsons Randall of Sioux City and two deceased sons, Jim and Don. She has 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Doris was born on June 14, 1929, in Nebraska. Doris married John "Jack" Parsons on Nov. 12, 1949, in Wahoo, Nebraska. John passed away on Feb. 5, 2013.