× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy Angerman of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. on July 11 at Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 S. St. Mary's St.

Her children are Nancy and Rick Wikoff of Maroa, Illinois, Carla and Belinda Angerman of Penrose, Colorado, Pat and Jeri Angerman of Castle Rock, Colorado, Kristi and Gregg Parks, Gerry and Teresa Angerman, Mike and Tammy Angerman, Dennis Angerman, Kelly and Kathy Angerman, Tim and Debbie Angerman, Rory and Rachael Angerman and Robby Angerman, all of Sioux City.

Dorothy was born on May 29, 1930, in Sioux City. She married Carl Angerman on Feb. 13, 1946. He passed away in March 2008. Dorothy worked at Gordon Memorial in surgery and central services. She also worked at Regency Square (Green Acres) as director of nursing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0